Yogi attacks Cong, and its partners MGNREGA over ‘misinformation’

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc over its opposition to the VB GRAM G law, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said those who “plundered” the country’s resources for decades and pushed the poor into hunger were now questioning a transparent reform aimed at strengthening rural India.

Addressing what he described as an important press conference of the NDA government here, Adityanath said the briefing was convened to explain the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), 2025, which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“The VB-G RAM G Act will prove to be a milestone for India’s workers, farmers and rural development, and the Uttar Pradesh government fully supports it and is committed to its effective implementation,” he said.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and ministers from NDA allies, including the Nishad Party, SBSP and Apna Dal (S).

Slamming the Congress and “INDI alliance”, Adityanath said, “those who plundered the country’s resources for decades and pushed the poor and youth into hunger and migration are now questioning a transparent reform aimed at strengthening rural India.” “This law (VB GRAM G) has been brought to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. It will guarantee employment, ensure livelihoods and create permanent infrastructure in rural areas,” Adityanath said, calling the legislation a milestone for village-centric development.

The chief minister said the press conference was necessary as those opposing the law feared that support for such transparent reforms would expose their past failures. “If the public starts asking why these steps were not taken when they were in power, their reality will be laid bare,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that MGNREGA had failed to create durable assets and was plagued by fake job cards, bogus attendance, delayed wage payments, weak social audits and widespread corruption. He said workers were often denied timely employment and payments, while farmers faced acute labour shortages during sowing and harvesting seasons.