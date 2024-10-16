Miscreant Arrested for Desecrating Idol at Muthyalamma Temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident occurred early this morning at the Sri Muthyalamma Temple located in Kummarguda, within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station. At approximately 04:30 hours, a man entered the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple and vandalized the main idol.

Locals, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and successfully apprehended the suspect, preventing further damage. The accused, who refused to reveal his identity or motives, was allegedly assaulted by an angry mob. Swift police action resulted in the arrest of the individual, later identified as Salman Salim Thakur, a 30-year-old resident of Mumbra, Maharashtra. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention before being taken into custody.

An FIR has been filed under several charges, including sections 333, 331(4), 196, 298, and 299 of the Indian Penal Code. Initial investigations revealed that Thakur had traveled to Hyderabad in early October for a month-long personality development workshop organized by the English House Academy at Hotel Metropolis in Secunderabad. Notably, this workshop was being conducted without the appropriate legal permissions.

Further inquiries into Thakur's background have exposed a troubling pattern of behavior. A graduate in Computer Engineering, he has become active on social media, consuming content from controversial Islamic preachers, such as fugitive Zakir Naik. Sources indicate that Thakur has become self-radicalized, developing an intense disdain for idol worship and practices of other religions, particularly Hinduism.

Previous incidents linked to Thakur include:

- *Case No. 412/2022*: In September 2022, he was charged under section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code for entering a Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai wearing footwear and mocking the celebrations.

- *Case No. 239/2024*: In August 2024, he was involved in an incident at Sri Manokamana Siddhimahadeva Mandir, where he trespassed and damaged the idol of Lord Shiva, further indicating his pattern of radicalized behavior.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement urges the public to avoid speculation and refrain from spreading rumors during this sensitive period. Community cooperation is vital in addressing and resolving this matter effectively.