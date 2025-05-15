Miss World Contestants Visit Telangana’s Ramappa Temple, Embrace Indian Culture in Traditional Sarees

In a vibrant celebration of Indian heritage, contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival visited the iconic Ramappa Temple in Telangana, embracing the cultural richness of the region. Dressed in elegant sarees, the delegates radiated grace and respect as they soaked in the spiritual ambiance of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The group, part of the ongoing Miss World cultural immersion programme, offered prayers at the temple, taking a moment to connect with India’s profound spiritual and architectural history. The sight of international contestants donning sarees and walking through the intricately carved stone corridors of the temple beautifully highlighted the cultural diversity and unity that the pageant celebrates.

The Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara Temple, is a 13th-century marvel built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty. With its exquisite carvings and floating bricks, the temple stands as a testament to Telangana’s artistic and engineering prowess.

The Miss World delegates appeared visibly moved by the serene setting and the warm reception from locals. Their visit is part of a broader itinerary designed to promote Telangana's tourism, heritage, and the timeless values of Indian spirituality.

Take a look at some stunning visuals from their visit, a perfect blend of global beauty and timeless Telangana's tradition.



