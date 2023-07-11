Missing Docs found. Telangana Govt making efforts for safe return of all those stuck in Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated measures to ensure the safe return of Telugu students stuck in flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that he received information from distressed parents about the students being stranded in Kullu and Manali.

Whereabout of five Doctors of Osmania Medical College, who were stranded in flood–ravaged Himachal Pradesh have been located and other tourists from Telangana, especially students and some families who are stranded over there are reported to be safe. But what is worrying them is the long waiting period as rains continue to lash Himachal.

As per the sources, around six students from St Mary’s College, Yousufguda , Ramakrishna and his family and few doctors from Osmania Medical College, including Dr Banoth Kamal Lal, Dr Rohith Suri , Dr Srinivas are among others who got stranded in various areas in Himachal Pradesh that includes Kullu, Manali, Kasol.

Meanwhile, Minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao received a tweet from a group 30 members from Hyderabad saying that they were stuck at Darcha due to landslides on either side that is towards Manali and Baralacha pass. They said they had come on a trip to Manali and Ladakh. They said, “We have nowhere to go. It’s been 4 days since we have stranded here.”

Responding to that KTR tweeted saying, “Our @TS_Bhavan has reached out to the local HP district administration. They will be helping you return safely back. If you need anything in the interim, please contact The control room in Telangana Bhavan New Delhi.” The government released the names and phone number of the contact persons at TS Bhavan in Delhi. They are

Rakshith Mob: 9643723157 and Vandana PS to Resident Commissioner on 9871999044.

