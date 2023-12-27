Live
Just In
Miyapur SI suspended for misbehaving with woman
This action was taken after the investigation revealed that the SI followed the beautician who had come to the station for a case and behaved indecently after taking her phone number
Hyderabad: Miyapur station SI Girish Kumar has been charged for misbehaving with the victim in a case. Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued orders suspending him. This action was taken after the investigation revealed that the SI followed the beautician who had come to the station for a case and behaved indecently after taking her phone number. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the victim beautician has filed a cheating case in Miyapur police station saying that her friend had cheated her by taking Rs.6 lakhs in the name of business and not returning the money. The case ended after the money was paid by the accused. But SI Girish Kumar misbehaved with the victim woman. The victim woman complained directly to the CP as she was being chased and harassed. This resulted in the suspension of the SI.