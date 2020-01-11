Miyapur: Swamy Vivekananda jayanti celebrated

Miyapur: The 157th jayanti of Swamy Vivekananda was celebrated on Friday under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha Serilingampally constituency convener Kummari Jithender at the government school at Madinaguda.

To mark the event, elocution and essay-writing competitions were organised for the students and prizes handed over to the winners. All participants were given book copies of Vivekanand's life history. Addressing the gathering, constituency BJP in-charge Gajjala Yoganand stated that those who learnt about the ideals of Vivekananda and followed his teachings as students would reach high pinnacles in life.

Those present at the function included school headmaster Md Yousuf, BJP State leaders Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy,BJYM State leaders Arun kumar, Vishnu, party Hafeezpet division president Sridhar Rao, Ranga Reddy district leaders Koteswara Rao, Ravi Goud, BJYM leaders Shiva Mudiraj, Srinivas Sagar and Mahesh.