MLA Arekapudi Gandhi hails Theresa Trust services

Serilingampally: Local TRS leader Kondal Reddy on Thursday called on MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi to extend New Year greetings. Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi lauded social services by Kondal Reddy on behalf of Mother Theresa Trust, such as distribution of jute bags along with the 'Kalyana Lakshmi' cheques and efforts to promote ban on plastic items.

The MLA also hailed the services of the trust for ushering in the New Year by providing notebooks and pens to students of government schools, instead of flowers, bouquets and shawls. 'Such gifts would bring light in the lives of the students', the MLA said, after felicitating Reddy.

Those present included Serilingampally TRS division president Maraboyina Raju Yadav, Madhapur division party chief Erlagadda Srinivas Yadav, TRS leaders Sambasiva Rao, Jangayya Yadav and Palle Venkat Reddy.