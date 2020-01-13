MLA Bethi Subash Reddy, corporator Pannala Devender Reddy launch drainage works in Bhavaninagar

Mallapur: Uppal MLA Bethi Subash Reddy and local Corporator Pannala Devender Reddy on Sunday launched drainage works in Bhavaninagar to prevent sewerage overflow after heavy rains which may block the nalas .

They advised officials not to compromise in quality and ensure that the problem does not arise in future. Residents of Bhavaninagar and New Bhavaninagar expressed happiness over the launch of drainage work. Mallapur division TRS presiden Kiran Reddy, party activists Vijay, Venkateshwar Reddy, Indra Reddy, Jammayya, Gunda Jeevan Reddy and Rapolu Srinu were present.