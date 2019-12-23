MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy inaugurates additional classrooms at ZPHS in Ramanthapur

Ramanthapur: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy inaugurated additional classrooms at Zilla Parishad High School in Ramanthapur on Monday.

He appreciated Srikanth for donating for the cause. Later, he visited mathematics exhibition organised by students. Headmaster Sambaiah, Satyanarayana, teaching and non-teaching staff, local leaders Janumapalli Venkateshwara Reddy, Garika Sudhakar, Gaddam Ravi, Aritikayala Bhaskar, Vemula Santosh Reddy and others were present.