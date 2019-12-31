MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy launches 2020 calendar

Uppal: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy participated in the sixth annual celebrations of Reddy Community Welfare Association at Mekala Bharathi Gardens in the division.

The MLA released 2020 calendar on the occasion.He assured to make all efforts to build Reddy Bhavan in the division. Some of the landlords came forward to donate land for the construction of the building.

KasaniSathi Reddy, Chinthala Srinivas Reddy, Kamedi Siddha Reddy, Mekala Hanumanth Reddy, Manjunatha Reddy, Papi Reddy, Tirupati Reddy and others were present.