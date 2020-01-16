MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy campaigns in civic polls
LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Cherku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud held campaigning for Tukkuguda ward-1 candidate Bodha Jaipal Reddy, ward-11 candidate Gala Suman, and ward-14 candidate Komireddy Narsimha Reddy here on Thursday. They urged voters to vote for TRS candidates in coming elections.
