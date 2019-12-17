MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy inspects open nala in Sai Nagar Colony

Lingojiguda: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy along with Corporator Mudraboina Srinivasa Rao inspected open nalas in Sai Nagar Colony on Monday.

He appreciated owners of 14 houses who came forward to donate land for drainage box works. He said with completion of these works the residents would have a sigh of relief. He said he would always be reachable for people in his constituency to solve problems.

Digital survey for extending the width of the nalas was taken out in presence of LB Nagar GHMC Commissioner Upender Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Krishna. TRS leaders Tilak Rao, Madhu Sagar, Jaganath Reddy, Jupalli Praveen, Naresh Goud, Indraji, Amresh, Praveen Reddy, residents Satyanarayana, Bheem Reddy, Raju, Shyam Sunder, Goverdhan Reddy, Yugender, Kondal, Yadagiri and others were present.