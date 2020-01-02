MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy launches temple calendar in Karmanghat

Karmanghat: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated in the special puja with his family at Hanuman Temple, here on account of New Year on Wednesday.

Later, he inaugurated the calendar designed by the temple committee and gave it to temple EO Annapurna. Kothi Narsi Reddy, Bandaru Srinivas Reddy, Durga Reddy, Nalla Raghurama Reddy, Srinivas, Madhu Sagar, Tirumalesh, Ambayya, Santhosh, Bhargav Sharma and others were present.