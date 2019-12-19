MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy pledges to develop parks in Vanasthalipuram division

LB Nagar: Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, the local MLA, visited various parks in Vanasthalipuram division along with HMDA officials on Wednesday. During his visit, he interacted with walkers and park members on the facilities to be provided in parks. Members demanded better facilities such as open gyms, new bathrooms or repair of existing bathrooms, walking tracks with new tiles, benches, sports equipment for kids, drinking water, pyramid shades and others.

The MLA assured park users that he would address all the issues in phases on a priority basis. He urged people to walk daily in view of increasing lifestyle ailments. He also called upon them to plant more plants for the benefit of future generation. They should also participate in developmental works, he urged.

HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy, Director of Forests Srinivas, EE Krishna Rao, DFO (urban forests) Prakash, Forest Manager Vijay Bhaskar, DEE Venkata Ramana, AE Shiva Reddy and others accompanied the MLA. Vanasthali division leaders Chintala Ravi, L Sridhar Goud, PV Rao, Vemulaiah, Sanjay and others were present.