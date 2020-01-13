MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy presents CMRF cheques

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy handed over LoC for Rs 5,50,000 sanctioned from CM relief fund to Soundarya's family members from Snehamayi Nagar Colony in BN Reddy Nagar division on Sunday. Soundarya was suffering with some heart problem and got her treatment done. MLA said that CM relief fund is very helpful for poor people to get quality treatment.

Srinivas, Venu, Ramajaneyulu and others were present. Later, MLA issued the CM relief fund cheque of Rs 60,000 to Mounica's family from Adhikari Nagar in Lingojiguda division. Mounica was suffering with stomach peoblem . Tilak Rao, Madhu Sagar, Praveen Reddy, Ram Reddy, Sai Teja and others were present.