MLA Seethakka campaigns for Chinnam Mounika

Nagaram: Mulugu MLA Seethakka conducted door-to-door campaigning for division-5 ward contestant Chinnam Rajula Mounika on Friday. Seethakka said, "Even after six years of Telangana formation, there is no development in the state.

The interest KCR shows in election should have been on development." She urged voters to vote for Congress party candidates in the coming elections. Prabhakar Goud, Sathish, Sitaram Reddy, Yadgiri, Ashok and party activists were present.