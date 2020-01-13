MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri 's paidaldaura in Chowni

Yakutpura: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with Chowni division Corporator Mohammed Murtuza Ali, GHMC and HMWSSB officers held paidaldaura in Chowni division.

The leaders interacted with residents of Chowni, Naad-e-Ali Baig, Bagh-e-Jahara and its surrounding areas. During their visit they interacted with the locals and asked them about the problems faced by them.

The residents complained about the dug-up roads for the ongoing works of sewerage pipeline and requested him for the early completion of works. Due to the dug-up roads the residents were facing trouble for walking, riding a motor bike and there was even no place for parking vehicles.

Pasha Quadri asked the 0offcials to ensure that the works would be completed as early as possible and roads would be laid after the completion of works. Later, he visited and inspected the ongoing works and instructed the concerned officers to complete the works on given time and avoid public inconvenience.