MLC Kavitha appeals to Singareni workers to work for BRS victory

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha appealed to the workers of the Singareni Colleries to work for the victory of BRS party in the upcoming Assembly polls and give a gift to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by winning all the MLA seats in the Singareni area.

The teaching and non-teaching staff working on contract basis in the Singareni Colleries schools called on MLC Kavitha at her residence here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking to resolve their long pending demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said the Chief Minister had saved the Singareni Colleries from the situation of privatisation fighting against the union government and had protected the interests of the workers.

She said since the formation of Telangana State, the Chief Minister has been resolving all the problems one by one and is working tirelessly for taking the State on the progressive path.

Kavitha assured that the demands of Singareni schools teaching and non-teaching staff would bring to the notice of CM KCR and would try to resolve them as early as possible.