Modi 3.0 will usher in Vikasit Bharat, says MP CM Yadav

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that while the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government focused on “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India), the goal of the third term will be “Vikasit Bharat” (developed India).

Addressing the BJP Secunderabad parliamentary constituency meeting along with Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief Kishan Reddy, party Madhya Pradesh in-Charge P Muralidhar Rao, OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, he said, “We have not seen Sivaji, Rana Pratap and Raja Bhoj. But, looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has brought pride and confidence to our culture and heritage, one could imagine what those heroes were like,” he added

The MP CM said that the former and present PM of Pakistan said that his country might have scripted a different story had it had a leader like PM Modi. That shows, that the commitment of the BJP alone would be different.

After the country’s partition, the Jana Sangh was formed to ensure the country was strong. But, in post-partition India, the Congress, its laws, governance and policies turned divisive, and that is how it created a different country within the country under the disguise of Article 370 to keep Jammu and Kashmir separate entities from the country. The consequence was that 40,000 thousand people had lost their lives and the blood was in the hands of Congress. It made the Hindus and Muslims clash with each other for political gains. On the other BJP said that different languages and different faiths, but we are all one.

He said that the sacrifices made by revolutionaries like Chandrasekhara Azad and others were to have a government for the people and by the people.

It was in line with that BJP alone is the party which has the strength to make the son of a tea seller to be the Prime Minister of the country. This is a lesson for other parties to learn from the BJP, he added. Asking the rank and file of the party to work hard to bring PM Modi’s government for the third time, he said, a single family has been holding power and country for ransom. And, BJP wanted to liberate the country from such a situation.

Taking a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi without taking his name, Dr Modhan Yadav said, he insults “our culture, faith, and even the SC’s judgement on Ram Mandri. Such people should have no place in the democracy,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that nine and half years of Modi’s government achievements range from providing toilets, free ration, housing, electrification, LPG and Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan accounts, PM Swandhi and Mudra Yojana for financial empowerment.

Similarly, the country’s progress is witnessed in agriculture, industry, production, space, infrastructure development of airports, railways and ports and the like making the country stand with pride in the world.

The efficient, corruption-free good governance under the leadership of Modi set an example and came back for the third time at the centre. Kishan Reddy said that from Basti Dawakhana’s, Primary Health Centers, modernisation of railway stations, a national science museum in Secundrabad, light and sound shows in Golkonda, OU and the like, Rs 26,000 crore

RRR stands a testimony that there was no development took place in Hyderabad without the participation

of the Centre under Modi’s government.

He asked the rank and file of the party to work hard for the coming month to focus on key voters, enrollment of voters and verification of voter lists.

He asked the party cadre to meet the voters and maintain cordial relations with the people from other states living in the constituency, meet those speaking other languages, reach

out to the community organisations, residential

associations and gated communities and make the five-fold Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra a grand success.