Modi govt committed to support ‘Ashta Lakshmi’: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern States (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, said that India's development will not be complete without the development of the North Eastern States. Considering this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is providing full support to the 'Ashta Lakshmi' States that have been neglected for so long.

Kishan Reddy was the chief guest at the 'North East Sammelan' programme held at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on Sunday evening. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Central government has so far allocated Rs 5 lakh crores for the development programmes in the North Eastern States which are home to wonderful natural beauty and different cultures and traditions.

He said that every central ministry is allocating 10 per cent of the budget for the development of the North Eastern States. He said that due to the instability in the North-Eastern States in the past, the people and the governments used to face problems. After PM Modi took the reins, political stability and a peaceful environment were created in the North Eastern States. Thus, students and youth took the path of education. He said that significant progress has been made in the fields of education, medicine, tourism, infrastructure, and industries.

Kishan Reddy said that due to the connectivity to the North Eastern States in the past, the tourism sector could not progress despite the extensive opportunities.

Under the Modi government, connectivity in the North East has increased significantly. Reminding that road, rail, air, and telecom connectivity have increased, the country's first 5G labs have been set up in all North-Eastern States.

He said that the North-Eastern States have taken the path of development in various fields, and this was possible only because of the policy followed by the Modi government. In addition to this, Modi visited the North Eastern States 62 times, unlike any other PM in the past. Modi suggested that all the ministers should visit these States frequently and conduct a review of the development work.

On this occasion, the Union Minister inaugurated the foundation stone of the North East Cultural and Social Institute being built in Dwarka, Delhi, and the 'Barak' hostel built in JNU for the students of the North Eastern States.