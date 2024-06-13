Modi’s double standards stand exposed: Congress

Hyderabad: While referring to the hype that Modi 3.0 will be a complete shift from the past 10-year rule, the Congress held that the Prime Minister’s failure to induct any of the Muslim MP into his new cabinet speaks volumes about the ‘hypocritic’ slogan ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas aur Sab ka Vishwas’.

PCC secretary Mohd. Saleem in a statement said that despite Muslims being the second largest community of India, they are totally ignored by the PM in his newly-formed cabinet.

“It shows his deep hatred, as he neither accommodated any Muslim in his cabinet nor has allotted even a single MP seat to the members of the community in polls ranging from Parliament to local bodies,” he alleged.