Modi’s visit to bring back josh in T-BJP

Hyderabad: The state BJP is making all-out efforts to make the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s back-to-back visit to Telangana on October 1 and 3 a grand success.

These two visits in a gap of one day assumes importance as the saffron party, which has of late been inactive, hopes that it would re-ignite the much-needed josh in the saffron party.

During his first visit, Modi will lay foundation stones for several developmental projects, including some railway projects in the State. This will be followed by a public meeting at Mahbubnagar. On October 3, he would address a public meeting at Nizamabad.

Speaking to Hans India, a senior leader while agreeing that the party has been dormant for some time now, said that BJP was on a strong wicket in the state. Survey and ground reports indicate that its vote percentage had gone up. Under the guidance of the national party, he said the state unit would convert it into votes on the day of polling.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and State chief G Kishan Reddy said the party cadre and leaders are engaged in the Seva Paksh from September 17 to October 1, marking the birthday of Modi.

The PM would be visiting the state on the last day of Seva Paksh.



He said this was just a beginning and close on the heels of Modi’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too would visit the state. He said the party high command has set its eyes on the state elections. Meanwhile, Reddy on Monday appointed in-charges to 107 assembly constituencies and seven new district in-charges.

Modi is likely to target the young voters during his visit. Apart from showcasing the development agenda of the party, he would place before them BJP’s agenda of development initiatives in Telangana which would be aimed to benefit the youth.

He said the PM will try to strike a chord with the voters explaining the “revolutionary” decisions taken by NDA government like abrogation of the Article 370, new education policy, Covid management, success of G-20, space exploration and corruption-free administration.