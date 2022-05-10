Mohammed Saleem appointed as TS Haj committee Chairman 

Hyderabad: The State government reconstituted the Haj Committee and appointed Mohammed Saleem as the chairman of TS Haj Committee.

He was the former chairman of Telangana State Wakf Board. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali congratulated Saleem and felicitated him. His term office will be of three years.

The State government also appointed 16 members; some of the members included AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and TRS MLC Farooq Hussain. Mohammed Saleem is a senior TRS leader and close confidant of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He served as chairman TS Wakf Board for two terms.