Mohd Saleem welcomes Azhar’s inclusion in Cabinet

Hyderabad: TPCC Secretary Mohd Saleem welcomed the AICC decision to expand the Cabinet and the inclusion of Mohammad Azharuddin in the state Cabinet.

The timely decision of the Congress party, according to Saleem, not only instilled confidence among the people of Telangana but also in the minority community. The people of Telangana were eagerly waiting for the decision of the Cabinet expansion for a long time. The announcement, he claimed, will turn the table from BRS to the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills by-elections too. He asserted it will be a cakewalk for Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills and in the Bihar general election. Azharuddin’s cabinet berth will turn the table in favour of Congress.