Moms-to-be, don't panic but be positive to fight Covid

Hyderabad: To all the "mom-to-be" out there, if you are tested positive in pregnancy, hold on, it's not a time to panic but chill and rest more for a healthy baby, says a covid survivor, mother D Sindhuja, from Suraram, Hyderabad.



"I was five months pregnant when I tested positive and this is the last thing I had expected would happen to me. I was scared, stressed out and anxious all at the same time, but I had to keep myself calm and positive for my baby in the womb. I luckily didn't have any major symptoms other than loss of smell and taste and headache for a week. My head ached terribly and at times I couldn't even sleep because of it! As prescribed by my doctor I was only on multivitamins due to my pregnancy," said Sindhu sharing her Covid Journey.

Highlighting the things, she was more cautious while in isolation, she said that she had a balanced diet with leafy vegetables and juices. She only took a lot of rest but had done some exercises and had constant check on oxygen and temperature levels. She also made sure that she kept herself hydrated and took balanced diet. She urged all mothers to adopt hobbies like playing with toddlers and listening to music to divert concentration from the point that you are in isolation.

"All I would say to all the expecting moms is don't panic if you get detected with Covid-19, nothing will happen to you and your little one inside stay positive because that's what will help you to fight it out. Try to divert your mind, try and focus on the positive aspects of life. Today after exactly a month to when it all started I feel fresh and positive with a hope for a healthy future for me and my little one," Sindhuja shares.