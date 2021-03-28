More CCTV cameras installed to make Hyderabad safer

Hyderabad: A total of 358 CCTV cameras have been installed at various zones in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad City Police to make the city more safer. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, inaugurated the cameras here at an event on Saturday.

The community CCTV cameras were installed at all four zones East, West, North and South of Hyderabad commissionerate limits. The CCTV clips of different crimes such as road accidents, snatching, suicides and processions were played on the screen to show how important the cameras

installed and how they were working.

Speaking on the significance of CCTV cameras on the occasion, Home Minister said that CCTV cameras were very helpful to control the crime. Many cases were solved in short duration of time with the help of community CCTV cameras. He said that about 3.75 lakh cameras were fixed in Hyderabad limits while 6.5 lakh cameras installed in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates to make the Telangana a safe State.

Mahmood Ali claimed that the crime, especially Naxalism, has been curbed after the formation of the State. He more said that the Central Home Minister Amit Shah accepted that the Telangana government has brought Naxalism under control. Getting an appreciation from Union Home Minister was a proud moment for the State and its people, he added. The Minister applauded the police department for making efforts to control the crime and stated that the credit for maintain peace in the State goes to police.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP M Mahender Reddy thanked the government for providing the facilities to the department, especially for the funds being provided to install the CCTV cameras under constituency development budget. He also appreciated people from the community who are installing CCTV cameras under social corporate responsibility and said that nothing was possible without the cooperation of citizens. Commissioner Hyderabad City Police Anjani Kumar and other police officials attended the event.