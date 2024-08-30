More teeth for HYDRA

Hyderabad: The state government, which appears to be determined to go ahead with the demolition of all illegal structures on lakes and water bodies, has decided to streamline the process by giving greater teeth to the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority).

At present, the Irrigation department, GHMC, Municipal Administration Department, Panchayat Raj, WALTA and other departments are issuing notices to the alleged encroachers regarding the removal of structures on ponds, lakes, parks and government places, and this is causing some kind of confusion, and this could derail the process as some are approaching the courts opposing the notices.

To avoid this, the Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration department) has been directed to finalise the procedure for all eviction notices to be issued by HYDRA within ORR limits. All notices and evictions issued by the GHMC, Land Encroachment Act, Land Grabbing Act, WALTA Act, Irrigation Department will be brought under the jurisdiction of HYDRA.

Additional officers and staff needed by HYDRA will also be allotted soon. The FTL, nala encroachment, government vacant plots and conservation of parks will also be brought under the purview of HYDRA.

As many as 72 teams have been formed under HYDRA and officers and staff from the Police, Survey and Irrigation departments will be assigned immediately to strengthen it. Conservation of Gandipet and Himayat Sagar lakes will also be brought under the purview of HYDRA from the Water Board, according to officials.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday held a high-level meeting attended by DG Intelligence Shivdhar Reddy, Additional DG Law and Order Mahesh Bhagwat, Secretary to Irrigation department Rahul Bojja, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Advocate General Rajinikanth Reddy and ACB Director Tarun Joshi and discussed the modalities to be adopted to strengthen HYDRA and give it the status of an independent body.

This move will help in intensifying the demolition of illegal structures constructed in the encroached lakes, water bodies and government lands. The preservation of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, which were being managed by the Hyderabad Water Board would also come under the jurisdiction of HYDRA.

In a step forward, HYDRA will also be delegated powers to take disciplinary action against the officials who gave permission to construct the houses and other establishments in the prohibited areas.