MoS Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, visited Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) one of the constituent production units of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, K Sudhakar, CGM/OFMK and other senior Officers of OFMK showcased to him the immense manufacturing capabilities of the unit in the Infantry Combat Vehicles segment.

As per the tradition of OFMK, tree plantation was also done by the Minister in the factory premises. This was followed by a BMP (Sarath) ride to get a feel of the Infantry Combat Vehicle.

Presentation was made to the dignitary to highlight the enormous competence, capabilities and capacity of AVNL, particularly OFMK, in the areas of manufacturing, testing, research and development, indigenisation and export.

RRM appreciated the efforts of AVNL OFMK in pitching itself as a leader in the Armoured Vehicles segment and emphasised upon the imperatives of progressive modernisation, development, indigenisation and export to emerge as the leader in the rapidly changing technological environment and competitive global defence market. He stressed upon the pressing need to confabulate and collaborate for strategising effectively the exponential growth of AVNL.