Motkupally protests arrest of Naidu

Hyderabad: Protesting the arrest of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BRS leader Motkupally Narsimhulu on Sunday alleged that attempts were being made to kill Chandrababu’s family. He made the comments during his protest at NTR Ghat.

The BRS leader started the protest after paying tributes to TDP founder NT Rama Rao. The police told Narsimhulu there was no permission for his protest. When he insisted on taking up ‘deeksha’ at any cost, the police allowed him to protest for one hour.

Narsimhulu said attempts were being made to kill Chandrababu Naidu’s family. ‘Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy feels that there will be none to question if Babu is killed’. He said soon he would go to Rajahmundry and meet Naidu’s family.

He described Naidu’s arrest as illegal and predicted that after four months Jagan will land in jail. ‘People don’t believe there was a scam only for Rs 371 crore’. He alleged dalits were facing discrimination and injustice in Andhra Pradesh.