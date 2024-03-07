Live
- Will ‘Gaami’ follows the sequel trend; director reveals the answer
- Road projects in Telangana reviewed
- Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM
- Prof M L Schroff remembered, Pharma Anveshan-2024 held
- TSPSC releases schedule for Group services recruitment exams
- GHMC panel gives nod to 14 projects
- EV&DM conducts mock drills on fire safety
- Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams continues at Srisailam, deity to appear on Gaja Vahanam
- Cyberabad police, SCSC conduct interactive meet with IT/ITES companies
- IGL Slashes CNG Prices By Rs 2.5/kg In Delhi, NCR, And Haryana Cities
Moving car catches fire in Saifabad
Moving car catches fire in Saifabad
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, amoving car caught fire on Wednesday afternoon at Saifabad police station limits in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the flames came out from the car suddenly after which driver and passengers immediately got out of the car. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in this incident.
It is learnt that the car was on its way from Lakdikapool towards Khairatabad when it caught fire. Due to this, there was a fearful atmosphere in the surrounding areas of Lakdikapool. The nearby HP petrol pump was closed. Locals immediately informed the fire brigade.
