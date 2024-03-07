Moving car catches fire in Saifabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, amoving car caught fire on Wednesday afternoon at Saifabad police station limits in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the flames came out from the car suddenly after which driver and passengers immediately got out of the car. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

It is learnt that the car was on its way from Lakdikapool towards Khairatabad when it caught fire. Due to this, there was a fearful atmosphere in the surrounding areas of Lakdikapool. The nearby HP petrol pump was closed. Locals immediately informed the fire brigade.