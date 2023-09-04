Live
MP Santhosh Kumar distributes seed Ganesh idols to children
Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder and MP Shri J Santhosh Kumar distributed seed Ganesh idols to children at Nexus Hyderabad Mall, phase-6 of KBHB colony in Kukatpally on September 03.
"Response from people will be overwhelming when our resolve is remarkable", said J Santosh Kumar. This initiative drew great response from everyone and people are asking for more seed idols.
“Since children adored the Ganesh festival, Green India Challenge started distributing seed Ganesh idols to the devotees four years ago with a great cause to conserve the environment. It is a very happy occasion that children participated in the seed Ganesh idol distribution programme and expressed their enthusiasm to join such a big social programme taken up by Green India Challenge”, Santosh said.
Child artist from Pushpa movie Druvan said "I am very happy to participate in the seed idols distribution programme and also inspired by the distribution of seed Ganesh idols on the eve of Ganesh festival". Everyone should install seed Ganesh in their home and plant saplings. Children from different parts of the city also participated. Go Rural India Limited CEO Sunil, Chief General Manager Upender, Green India Challenge founder member Raghava and others are present.