MP's son robbed at knifepoint in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, unidentified persons allegedly robbed Member of Parliament MP Nama Nageshwar Rao's son Prudhvi Raj at knifepoint in Punjagutta on Tuesday.

Police said that the suspects waylaid and stopped Raj's car and got into it. They brandished a knife and robbed him of Rs 75,000 at knifepoint.

The Punjagutta police registered a case and are investigating.

Further details are awaited.