MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency

MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency
Mahajana Socialist Party MSP Party has made new committee appointments for the Khairatabad Constituency.

Mahajana Socialist Party MSP Party has made new committee appointments for the Khairatabad Constituency. Here is the list of the appointments:

- President: Battu Srinivas

- Chief Secretary: G Gnaneshwar

- Representative: Bugga Swamy and Venkateswara Nagar Division President Anyapaka Gopal

- Banjara Hills Division President: Kommu Vijayakumar

- Jubilee Hills Division President: Venu Somajiguda

- Division President: J Suresh Kumar

- Hyderabad District Incharge: Enumula Narsaiah

- Hyderabad District President: TV Spokesperson Dappu Mallikarjun Narasimha Rao

- General Secretary: Kondapalli Sivakumar

- Constituency Women's Committee appointment

