Mumbai's Angrezi Dhaba is launching in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Hyderabad foodies have all the reason to rejoice! Mumbai's Favorite Theme-based Resto Bar Angrezi Dhaba is opening its door on the 26th of August at the new buzzing locality Kukutpally, Hyderabad.

All Food lovers are invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the real Dhaba food with an Angrezi Thadka.

The restaurant chain is known for celebrating the richness of Indian spices and the authenticity of the culinary diversity from across the world. It is known for its authentic Dhaba-style cooking while bringing the best Indian and international menus together. Since its inception, this restaurant has garnered a huge fan following, owing to the appetizing fusion menu they offer. From authentic Hyderabadi Biryanis, Variety in Haleem like Peri Peri Haleem and many more, Kharda Chicken to fusion dish Butter Chicken Lasagna to Singaporean Chilli Crabs to Malabari-style Kori Roti & Gassi, Angrezi Dhaba offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes.

Speaking about the first restaurant in Hyderabad, Mr. Raj Sadvilkar, Co-founder, of Angrezi Dhaba "In line with our expansion strategy, we are excited to open our first Angrezi Dhaba restaurant in Hyderabad. We see strong potential in the casual dining segment in Hyderabad and are confident that "Angrezi Dhaba! with its strong and differentiated proposition will create a strong position in the market.

Speaking about the association with the brand, Mr.Sampath Akuthota and Mr.Vinay Bodla, Master franchise owner, We are excited on our entry in food space with Angrezi Dhaba brand! With an innovative menu, unique ambiance and amazing F&B offers there are a lot of for food lovers and those visiting Hyderabad, don't miss out on dining at Angrezi Dhaba, as you'll get to experience the best of both worlds – traditional & modern, nowhere else, but here the way you love it. Our plans are underway to open more restaurants in Hyderabad over in the upcoming months.

Mr.Vinay Bodla has also announced that the Angrezi Dhaba Kukatpally branch a unit of Abk Internet pvt ltd is being launched at the First Floor, PNR Empire, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. He has also mentioned there are inaugural offers on the launch day for Hyderabad Foodies.



