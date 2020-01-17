Musheerabad: Corporator V Srinivas Reddy celebrates birthday

Musheerabad: Birthday celebrations of the Ramnagar division corporator V Srinivas Reddy were conducted at 'Naini Nivas', residence of the former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy at Banjara Hills on Thursday.

They were organised by the TRS party Ramnagar division president Resham Mallesh. "It's essential that the party should care for the welfare of its workers," Naini stated. Among those who attended the programme were R Mallesham, Sirigiri Shyam, Vivek, Wahid Ali, Sulochana and others.