Musi dwellers in a cleft stick as bulldozers ready to roll in

Hyderabad: Losing their homes means being pushed into destitution for many residents who have lived for decades along the banks of the Musi River, now facing demolition. As the state government advances its plans, families are grappling with the uncertainty of livelihood despite promises of 2BHK housing. While some residents have already been relocated to nearby government housing complexes, many remain reluctant due to fears of losing their income.

One family, who purchased their house two decades ago, is devastated by the news that their home is in the riverbed. Tahera Bibi from Vinayak Vidhi at Chaderghat shared her distress, explaining that her husband suffered a heart attack upon hearing about the demolition while they were in Odisha. He is currently undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar, and she had to rush back to Hyderabad using a loan.

“This house has provided us some support, especially after my husband’s first cardiac arrest,” she said. “Now, we’re being pushed into destitution, and how can we manage stairs daily in our condition?”

Desperate, some homeowners have accepted the 2BHK offer, but many tenants remain, fearing the loss of community and stability. Mustari Begum, a tenant, noted, “We’ve lived here for over a decade. Rent elsewhere is more than double our current payments, and our children's education will suffer.”

The looming threat of demolition is causing sleepless nights for many residents. Over a hundred gathered at a local school in Musa Nagar to strategize. They expressed concerns about whether the government would provide enough housing based on family size.

Zaibunnisa, a pentagenarian, reflected on her long-standing ties to the area: “I was born here and now have grandchildren. Where will my children go? I fought against similar attempts decades ago, and I will fight again.”