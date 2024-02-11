Musi River Front gets priority with Rs 1,000 cr allocation

Hyderabad: Musi River front development project has been given priority in the vote on account budget for 2024-2025 financial year which has been presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly on Saturday.

Rs 1,000 crore has allocated exclusively for the Musi development project in the outlay.

“Our government will take up this programme as part of the Musi River Front Project. As part of this, pedestrian zones, people’s plazas, and Heritage zones in the Old city will be developed. River Musi and its catchment area would be developed into an environment- friendly zone with a comprehensive plan. Cultural heritage places will also be protected as part of the project.

Funding for the project will be partly raised by monetisation of the River Front” the minister said.

The State government is also committed to decongest Hyderabad and for development of all regions in the State.

Accordingly, separate plans will be made by dividing the State into three zones with Hyderabad as the Centre viz. Hyderabad inside the ORR is urban area, the region between ORR and the proposed regional Ring Road is semi urban and outside the regional ring road is rural zone, the budget proposals said.