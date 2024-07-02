Hyderabad: To explore the cultural influence of the river in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), in collaboration with Musi River Front Development Corporation and the Telangana government, will be organising a unique Musi River Heritage Ride on July 6.

According to members of HCR, the group will meet near Telangana High Court Gate 1 at 6 am and begin their tour, adopting active mobility. Haseeb Ahmed, a city-based historian, will lead the ride, guiding participants through landmark buildings and providing insights into the Old City’s heritage. The tour will also explore the rejuvenation projects taken up by the government.

The cyclists appealed to the participants to use public transport or carpool to reach the venue. For more details, interested participants can contact Ravi at 9701744814 or Anjani at 7981323170.