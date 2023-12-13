Musi stretch to be economic growth corridor, job-creating hub: CM

Hyderabad: The State government will come up with a plan to develop the entire river Musi stretch as an economic growth corridor and job-creating hub in Hyderabad. Under the plan, the growth centre will be developed along the Musi from its beginning to the end in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has suggested that the entire Musi catchment area should be developed as an economic growth centre and also attract tourists.

For this authorities have been directed to make comprehensive plans to construct bridges, commercial shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones and path-ways along the Musi in a public-private partnership basis.

The CM said sewage treatment plants should also be set up in required areas to reduce pollution in the Musi and prevent sewage from flowing.

Measures should be taken to ensure purified water flows in the river and check dams should be constructed to ensure proper water level.