Muslims gather for Juma-tul-Vida prayer at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: Juma-tul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, saw tens of thousands of worshippers amid tight security. Braving the sweltering heat, thousands of Namazis spilled from the historic Mecca Masjid onto the streets of the Old City. Almost all the mosques in the city were jam-packed with worshippers.

Over 10,000 people gathered at the Mecca Masjid for the prayers, which were led by Khateeb Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi. Worshippers were also seen doing their prayers on the road as the Mecca Masjid was jam-packed. The authorities had made arrangements for the huge gathering by arranging carpets and mats within and outside the mosque.

Groups of youngsters were seen welcoming the worshippers to the mosque by applying ‘Attar’ to their hands. The day was observed with complete devotion, for which special arrangements were made at all the mosques.

The prayers also drew scores of professional and amateur photographers from across the city. Several of them captured scenes such as children dressed in traditional dresses heading to perform the prayers.

The day was observed with sanctity and reverence by Muslims across the city. A large number of faithful devotees offered their prayers with traditional devotion and a renewed pledge to live their lives in accordance with Islamic teachings. The mosques’ Khateebs in their sermons called upon the people to practice Islam in their day-to-day lives, for which they will be rewarded, and highlighted the importance of the day and the holy month of Ramzan.

They called upon the people to follow the principles of Islam and forge unity among their ranks by shunning all their differences.

A special dua for the integrity, solidarity, progress, and prosperity of the country, the success of Muslims struggling for their rights in various parts of the world, and unity among the Ummah were also offered by the worshippers.

Apart from Mecca Masjid, various other notable mosques, including Shahi Masjid Nampally, Wazir Ali Masjid, Azizia Masjid, Jama Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj, and Jamia Masjid Musheerabad, among others, also witnessed a huge rush.

The Hyderabad police made foolproof security arrangements. Hyderabad city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, along with other officers, also inspected the Mecca Masjid, Charminar, and surrounding areas. The traffic police also imposed diversions in view of the large turnout of people at the Mecca Masjid. The prayers passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements, closely monitored by police. Teams of the Rapid Action Force, the Telangana State Special Police, the Commissioner's Task Force, and local police were deployed.