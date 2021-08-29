Muslims neglected in KCR's rule: Congress leader Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad : AICC Spokesperson and Telangana Congress senior leader Dr Sravan Dasoju came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not giving place to Muslim Minorities in the newly constituted BC Commission.

Though Muslims played a significant role in separate Telangana movement, yet they are badly neglected in TRS rule, he pointed out.

Stating that Minorities, who strongly believed that they'll get their due respect in the TRS rule, were again ignored and cheated, he appealed to the Muslim Minorities to seriously think about the dubious role of KCR how he changed his commitment towards the upliftment of Minorities.

Sravan criticised that KCR was cheating Muslim Minorities by wearing sherwani and feeding biryani and khubani. He questioned the commitment of the CM towards the upliftment of Minorities.

He reminded that the erstwhile Congress government had provided all sorts of support and aid to the minorities. It's the Congress government, which provided reservations to Minorities by including them in BC-E category, he added.

'KCR has promised 12% reservations to Minorities within four months after assuming the office. He also promised to give judicial status to Wakf Board. Unfortunately, he did not keep up any of his promises during his seven-year rule,' he alleged.