Myeloma Congress begins at NIMS

Hyderabad: The IMAGe (Indian Myeloma Academic Group) and NIMS Department of Medical Oncology are organising the Indian Myeloma Congress 2020 which began at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on January 10 and will conclude on January 12. This is the third annual conference after Delhi and Mumbai.

The conference aims to create awareness on a disease of bone and bone marrow. More than 250 delegates across India and the United States of America are going to share their experiences and discuss the recent advances in the management of myeloma.

International and National faculty are going to discuss the research and limitations of the Indian scenario, to create awareness and interact with Myeloma patients. The head of the department of oncology at NIMS, Dr Sadashivudu, is the chairperson for this conference along with NIMS Director Dr K Manohar.

This conference will have debates and workshops with myeloma experts. They will also share their knowledge at this conference and will interact with the patients. As part of this conference IMAGe is organising a myeloma awareness walk and will unveil the App for patients today with the patients and doctors.