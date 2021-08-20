Nagole: Corporator Aruna Surender Yadav thanked for resolving decade-old issue

Nagole: The residents of Venkata Ramana Colony in Nagole on Thursday thanked BJP Corporator Chintala Aruna Surender Yadav, for resolving the decade-old problem.

The giant tunnel pipes have been lying behind the government school for about 10 years, creating problems for them, the residents said.

Ashok Reddy, colony resident said the area was looking like a dumping yard with pipelines kept in the same place for years and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. All the residents had requested the area Corporator to resolve the issue, he noted.

The colony residents said that the corporator not only cleared pipes but also directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to remove the garbage piled up in the area. They thanked the corporator for his quick action to resolve the issue.