NALSAR, CHSS to empower security agencies with AI course

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law and the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) have joined hands to organise Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Smart Policing. The 3-day Executive Certificate Program (ECP) to All India Police Departments and Central Paramilitary Forces (CISF-CRPF-SSB-ITBP-BSF) and other important law enforcement agencies in the country.

In a statement here on Saturday, NALSAR Registrar Prof V Balakista Reddy said the course will be conducted from November 18 to 20 at Dr MCR HRD Institute, Hyderabad in residential-cum-online programme mode.

The faculty for the course is drawn from many AI-enabled tech manufacturers and AI Research community and academics of global repute joining hands to empower our police and paramilitary forces of our country.

Theoretical and practical used case teaching methods will be used to empower the participants. Legal, ethical, social and regulatory challenges involved in the usage and adoption of niche technologies like AI will be discussed throughout the course components.

International best practices on AI-enabled smart policing will be taught by eminent global faculties drawn from Israel, UK, US, Australia and Dubai along with reputed Indian faculty drawn from IITs and other reputed Academic institutions of national and international repute. Prof Reddy said the rate of innovation in the field of artificial intelligence is astounding and already more widespread in society.

Artificial intelligence being relatively a new concept for law enforcement, there are expertise gaps that need to be filled and the emerging technology landscape needs to be continuously monitored to ensure preparedness. Advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics can bring both opportunities as well as risks, which require a strategic approach and the investment of effort and resources. CHSS, Founder and Executive Director, Dr Ramesh Kanneganti said the programme aims to equip the participants with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the effective functioning of the police force in the country.

The three-day course focuses on understanding and answering how exactly can Artificial Intelligence and Robotics contribute to the future of policing?

How will these technologies change the way law enforcement works?

Besides, When AI systems begin to inform basic decisions affecting civil liberties, including surveillance, detention and arrest, police agencies must be prepared to address questions beyond narrow considerations of cost and ease of use, he said.

It is important for law enforcement officers to advance their understanding of the risk of malicious use of AI by criminal and terrorist groups. Including new digital-physical, and political attacks. The social impact of using AI and robotics in law enforcement, fairness, also, issues of accountability and transparency in the use of Artificial intelligence, he pointed out.

Prospective candidates can contact director@chss.org.in or reach on +91-9652810374 for enrolling.