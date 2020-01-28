Top
Nampally: Adithi's Arangetram enthralls audience

Disciple of the noted Bharatanatyam guru Smitha Madhav, A Adithi performed her ‘Arangetram’, her first public performance, at a programme organised by...

Nampally: Disciple of the noted Bharatanatyam guru Smitha Madhav, A Adithi performed her 'Arangetram', her first public performance, at a programme organised by Verma Arts Academy at NTR Auditorium in Telugu University on Monday.

After performing traditional prayer, Aditi started her arangetram performance with dance on the topic 'Pushpanjali' designed by Rajakumar Bharati in 'Arabhi' raga. Later, she enthralled the audience with her dance performance on 'Alarippu' designed by Smitha Madhav and Mela Mathur Narayan's 'Bhatradi Ragamalika', which was followed by Abhiram Bhattari's Ragamalika and ended Aragetram performance with Revanthi Shankaran-compiled ' 'Aroor Kavadi' in 'Sindhu Mettu Raga'.

