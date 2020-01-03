Nampally: Top Urdu Academy official takes charge

Nampally: The newly appointed Director & Secretary, TS Urdu Academy on Thursday took charge at his office at Haj House. Mohd Ghouse, who is an Assistant Professor of Political Science, Government Degree College for Women, Sangareddy has been appointed as the New Director & Secretary at TS Urdu Academy.

He took charge in presence of Academy Chairman Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari and TS Minority Finance Corporation chairman, Syed Akbar Hussain. He has been appointed on deputation basis for a period of one year.