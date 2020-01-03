Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Nampally: Top Urdu Academy official takes charge

Nampally: Top Urdu Academy official takes charge
Highlights

The newly appointed Director & Secretary, TS Urdu Academy on Thursday took charge at his office at Haj House.

Nampally: The newly appointed Director & Secretary, TS Urdu Academy on Thursday took charge at his office at Haj House. Mohd Ghouse, who is an Assistant Professor of Political Science, Government Degree College for Women, Sangareddy has been appointed as the New Director & Secretary at TS Urdu Academy.

He took charge in presence of Academy Chairman Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari and TS Minority Finance Corporation chairman, Syed Akbar Hussain. He has been appointed on deputation basis for a period of one year.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs2 Jan 2020 6:44 PM GMT

Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs

Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus


Top