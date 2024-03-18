Nara Brahmani flags off Saari Run at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: The 'Saari Run' programme organised by Bangalore-based fitness company JJ Active along with Taneira Company successfully held on Sunday. Thousands of women participated in the event held at People's Plaza. Over 3,000 women ran in saris. Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of the Heritage Foods company, flagged off the run at 6.30 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Nara Brahmani said women would get special recognition with traditional saris in the program. She also said the event would stand as a symbol of women's empowerment. On the occasion, the women, who participated in the program made noise by taking selfies with Brahmani. Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira, the organizer of the program, said saris give special respect and modesty to the women. On behalf of JJ Active Company, coach Pramod and many staff members participated in the event.