Live
- Cong will not secure even a single Assembly seat in AP: IT Minister
- NTR district police conducts flag march
- Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
- Navy nabs 35 Somali pirates, rescues crew
- Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly
- Create roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years, PM tells Ministers
- Spandana cancelled
- United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto
- Foreign students attacked for Namaz
- Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections
Just In
Nara Brahmani flags off Saari Run at People’s Plaza
The 'Saari Run' programme organised by Bangalore-based fitness company JJ Active along with Taneira Company successfully held on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The 'Saari Run' programme organised by Bangalore-based fitness company JJ Active along with Taneira Company successfully held on Sunday. Thousands of women participated in the event held at People's Plaza. Over 3,000 women ran in saris. Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of the Heritage Foods company, flagged off the run at 6.30 am.
Speaking on the occasion, Nara Brahmani said women would get special recognition with traditional saris in the program. She also said the event would stand as a symbol of women's empowerment. On the occasion, the women, who participated in the program made noise by taking selfies with Brahmani. Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira, the organizer of the program, said saris give special respect and modesty to the women. On behalf of JJ Active Company, coach Pramod and many staff members participated in the event.