Narayana institutions secures top ranks in NEET 2025
Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions have created a sensation with their stellar performance in the NEET-UG 2025.
The students of the institution secured all India ranks- 4,7, 12, 14, 18, 20 and 35 in the open category. Mrinal Kishore Jha (Delhi) has secured 4th All India Rank , Keshav Mittal (7th rank ,Punjab), Aashi Singh (12 –Delhi), SoumyaSharma (14- Rajasthan) and Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar from Telangana have got 18th rank . Rupyan Pal from West Bengal secured 20 th rank. Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar is the topper of both the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Additionally,Narayanites secured 21 of the top 100 and 84 in top 1000ranks in open category. Dr. P. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions congratulated the successful students.