Narayana student wins silver medal in gymnastic tourney

Hyderabad: Narayana Schools student K Mohith Sri Krishna won Silver Medal at National Gymnastics Championship.

Mohith Sri Krishna secured the Silver Medal (2nd place) in the National-Level Gymnastics (Acrobatics) Championship, organised by the Gymnastics Federation of India in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Competing in the Junior Level category, Mohith demonstrated outstanding skill, dedication, and composure, earning recognition at a prestigious national stage that brought together over 200 participants from 12 states across India.

Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “ Winning a silver medal is a source of pride for all of us and reinforces our commitment to holistic development. Every achievement inspires us to keep creating an environment where dreams are encouraged and potential is transformed into performance, because at Narayana your dreams are our dreams.”