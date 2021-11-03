Narrow internal roads hobble residents of Tarnaka Street 1

Tarnaka: Narrow internal roads, lack of footpaths, dangling electric wires, overgrown trees covering streetlights and poorly laid sewerage pipelines are causing untold hardships to the residents of Tarnaka Street 1.

Locals stated that commuting on narrow colony roads has become a Herculean task and also pointed towards hanging electric wires in all the lanes of the colony. They said though they have taken the issues to the notice of concerned authorities in GHMC, nothing has been done to address them.

"Every day we see traffic jams on our colony road as it is connected to almost 18 other colonies. With the roads being narrow, many accidents take place during nights. While huge vehicles, especially dairy vans and others, block the lanes, the honking of vehicles all the day is making our lives a living hell. Our repeated requests to GHMC to put speed breakers have fallen on deaf ears," said a resident of Tarnaka Street 1. "We are vexed with requesting officials concerned to lay proper drainage system as during rains, the water from upstream floods our colony road besides entering our houses. Another issue we want to talk about is streetlights.

Though the streetlights are functioning, many motorists are finding it difficult to commute on colony roads as the overgrown trees are covering them. The officials concerned are least bothered to address these issues though we have submitted a number of pleas to them demanding their attention," said V Chinnaiah, president of Tarnaka Welfare Association. "The hanging electric wires are posing a serious threat to people passing through the colony. At some places, we are forced to bend and move. These wires can cause serious accidents, especially during rains when the vision is hazy," said another resident of Tarnaka Street 1.